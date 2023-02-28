Digital Pathology Market Size Cross to Revenue USD 1791.30 Million by 2030 Says By Allied Market Research

Digital Pathology Market Share

By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pathology is an emerging technology in the field of pathology, where test results are converted into digital images for easy viewing, analysis, storage, and management of the collected data. This is expected to result in many advancements and the upgradation of conventional pathology. It introduced whole slide imaging technologies, which enabled the digitalization of an entire specimen at diagnostic quality to improve laboratory workflow.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Digital Pathology Market Size was Valued at USD 735.75 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3DHISTECH LTD

• Danaher Corporation

• Glencoe Software Inc.

• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche

• VisoPharma A/S

• Perkinelmer Inc.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

BY PRODUCT

• Scanners

• Software

• Storage and Communication Systems

BY APPLICATION

• Teleconsultation

• Disease Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery

• Training & Education

BY END USER

• Educational

• Clinical

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

