Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala accredited in Turkmenistan

28/02/2023

On February 27, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis G.Mammedova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala, Jairo David Estrada Barrios.

The head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in his work to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of Guatemala conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, who addressed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and all the Turkmen people with sincere wishes of happiness and success.

In the frames of the meeting, the diplomat was thoroughly acquainted with the key vectors of the peaceful foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan.

During the discussion of cooperation in a number of promising areas, the commitment of Turkmenistan and Guatemala to a constructive dialogue in a bilateral and multilateral format, including through major international organizations and authoritative structures, was emphasized.

The importance of establishing inter-parliamentary contacts was also noted which would serve to intensify political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian interstate ties.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomat assured that, as an ambassador, he would make every effort to develop bilateral relations.