Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 1700 Block of P Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:10 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

 

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

https://youtu.be/zxpqVeg9uT0

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

