Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the First and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Seventh Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the First and Seventh Districts.

At approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle can be seen in the photos below:

At approximately 5:05 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/8rBfal5b3aM

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###