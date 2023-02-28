Zach Kuminkoski: From College Trader To Thriving Business Owner

Zach Kuminkoski is a 23-year-old from Ohio whose determined to escape the matrix. Zach graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science studying business, real estate, sociology, criminology, psychology, and law. Upon graduation, Zach was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army; and is currently stationed in Italy in the 173rd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team. But what makes him stand out, is his exhaustive motivation to succeed and multiple side hustles.

Zach Kuminkoski is a 23-year-old from Ohio whose determined to escape the matrix. Zach graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science studying business, real estate, sociology, criminology, psychology, and law. Upon graduation, Zach was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army; and is currently stationed in Italy in the 173rd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team. But what makes him stand out, is his exhaustive motivation to succeed and multiple side hustles.

As a freshman in college, Zach began learning about stocks and investment opportunities. In 2020 when everything was shut down, Zach bunkered down in his bedroom and learned the ins and outs of trading. He picked up multiple derivative trading strategies which ultimately changed his life. Starting with only $200, Zach worked his way well past 6-figures. “I did it through research. During COVID, I constantly prowled news articles to learn about upcoming political decisions, speeches, company decisions, and anything! The truth is, everything affects everything. The President can make a speech about Renewable Energy and all of a sudden stocks that are in that sector go up 5%. Or Elon Musk can make a tweet about Dogecoin and have it spike 35%. The trick is to indulge yourself in the news and politics. If you can do your due diligence and get an early indication of a potential trade, you are going to make money” explained Zach. Today, Zach trades as a hobby mainly because he is on Active Duty and does not have the free time he once had. He is focused on long-term blue chip stocks.

Stock trading refers to buying and selling shares in companies to make profits when prices change. Stock traders closely monitor the short-term price changes of such stocks. They follow the ‘buy low - sell high’ formula, i.e., they buy shares when prices are low and sell them when share prices rise. While there is the risk of facing significant losses, trading in stock can bring enormous and quick gains for traders who correctly time the fluctuations in the market. Zach Kuminkoski is an excellent example of such a trader. With an initial investment of just $200, he timed the market and his investments correctly and earned a profit of $160,000 - all while being a full-time student.

It doesn’t stop there. Zach Kuminkoski is also a licensed real estate agent. His intention behind the license is not to practice as a real estate agent but to learn the realm of real estate. In an interview, Zach explained, “after my success with trading, I wanted to use that money to invest in something long-term that builds equity and makes passive income.” Zach is currently in the process of closing his first investment property which will bring in additional income and build long-term equity.

Zach Kuminkoski plans on continuing his investment in real estate over the next 10 years. Upon completion of his military assignment in Italy, his goal is to have three-five investment properties. All of which will help him get one step closer to his dream.

The most exciting news for last. Being over 4,000 miles away from home, Zach Kuminkoski started a business called EXOELITE. It was founded in Italy and the United States with his brother Nate Kuminkoski. As a way to keep in touch over the next three years, Zach and his brother started this business each working on their side of the world. EXOELITE is a laser engraving company that specializes in transforming old plastic debit or credit cards into NEW – luxury metal custom engraved cards. EXOELITE can transform any old card into a premium metal flashy card! Using our patent-pending process, we can laser engrave our unique designs on 24K Mirrored Gold Cards, Premium Platinum Cards, or Shiny Obsidian Black Cards. All will impress anyone who sees their new card! Zach Kuminkoski now has the title of “Business Owner”.

