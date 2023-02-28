Ideal Standard unveils new design-led Gusto kitchen tap collection

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Standard has launched its new Gusto tap range, designed specifically for kitchens. Gusto marks Ideal Standard's latest expansion into the kitchen sector, offering a versatile, practical and premium solution to its growing portfolio.

The Gusto collection has been developed and designed with immense attention to detail, supported by over 100 years of knowledge and innovation in brassware manufacturing, which has placed Ideal Standard firmly at the forefront of the bathroom and washroom sector. The new taps offer a striking Italian aesthetic – provided by design powerhouse Palomba Serafini Associati (PS+A) and its Founder and Chief Design Officer of Ideal Standard Roberto Palomba – helping to create a solution which perfectly complements contemporary kitchens.

The range is available in two different styles, Gusto Round, a classic and elegant curved design and Gusto Square a bolder, contemporary square shape. Both styles come in a variety of models featuring pull-out spout options as well as dual spray modes, enabling users to easily clean plates and cookware, switching between regular water flow and spray action at the press of a button.

The Gusto iMX model was specially developed with cleanliness and convenience in mind. An integrated soap dispenser delivers soap at the push of a button, meaning washing-up liquid is always within reach, helping create a neater kitchen worksurface and improving cleanliness around food preparation areas. The collection also includes semi-professional and professional models that feature flexible spouts, pull-down spray heads with practical magnetic holders, and integrated dual-spray buttons, providing at-home chefs with the best in design and performance.

Full of industry-leading technology, the Gusto sink mixers are available in traditional chrome, alongside Ideal Standard's bespoke PVD (physical vapour deposition) finishes. PVD is a superior metal surface that is significantly harder and more durable than other coatings. Independent testing demonstrates that the PVD-finished taps from Ideal Standard are so durable, they are still free from scratches and abrasion marks after 10,000 use cycles. The sophisticated shades of silver storm, brushed gold, magnetic grey and sunset rose make Gusto a standout design feature for contemporary kitchen spaces.

German-engineered and manufactured in Europe, the collection is built to last with its FirmaFlow®+ cartridge, which is capable of more than 750,000 use cycles, ten times the EU norm, while LightMove® technology ensures an effortless, smooth and precise adjustment of water flow and temperature.

Installation has also been considered when it comes to Gusto. The EasyFix+ technology enables tool-free fitting and reduces installation time by up to 50% when compared to other standard market taps.

Speaking on the range, Frederick Trzcinski, VP Marketing & Innovation Middle East and Africa at Ideal Standard MENA, said, "We are thrilled about the upcoming launch of Gusto, a perfect representation of our capabilities in the kitchen sector. With this range, we bring together our innovative technology and the elegant design expertise of Ludovica + Roberto Palomba to create striking solutions that are both functional and visually appealing. The addition of a bold color palette elevates the look of any kitchen, and you can trust in its reliability and practicality."

For more information about the Gusto range, visit: www.idealstandardgulf.com

About Ideal Standard

Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.

Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic sanitary ware products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company's international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado and Vidima.

Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. In November 2016, the Design Bathroom Centre opened, first-of-its-kind in the region, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.

