Selling Power Releases Allego Special Magazine Edition in February 2023

The Allego Special Edition 2023 focuses on six strategies for profitability during turbulent times.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new special edition is preparing sales leaders for change in many ways, starting with the mindset. The edition, (http://bit.ly/3I9eEjA), which can also be found amongst Selling Power's popular regular issues, includes actionable intelligence on how to address the future of your sales force, leverage a scalable coaching framework, and demonstrates how to use resources and content efficiently.

"I'm excited to share our new special issue of Selling Power magazine: Sales Success in a Turbulent World. Despite the uncertainties ahead in 2023, sales leaders still have one thing in mind: growth. This focused issue includes best-in-class strategies for sales leaders in a downturn," says Mark Magnacca, president, and co-founder of Allego.

Together, Allego and Selling Power, present six strategies for profitability during turbulent times containing steps toward action, sales content, leadership and much more. One article, Take the Lead: Coach Your Sellers for Top Performance, takes readers through coaching for accountability in this time of economic uncertainty. It looks at how to overcome a lack of motivation, move beyond the excuses, limit distractions and close out gaps in productivity. The article concludes with discussing how to build a team of top performers using special coaching.

About Allego

Allego's platform operates from a sales enablement perspective. From this platform they are approaching 1 million users across one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, large U.S. banks, U.S. Insurance companies, and global medical device companies. Through the use of mobile technology, Allego is able to quickly create and share interactive content to train, onboard and coach productivity. For additional information, please visit http://www.allego.com

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com.

