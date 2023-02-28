NTT DATA and VMware Collaborate to Accelerate Open RAN Adoption and Deployment

Mobile World Congress 2023 -- NTT DATA and VMware, Inc. VMW today announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate the path to software-defined, large-scale Open RAN deployments through combined solutions and services. The companies will further collaborate to enable the global Communications Service Provider (CSPs) industry to continue to transform from traditional operations to more agile, cloud-smart approaches in the RAN.

NTT DATA and VMware recognize that CSPs are moving towards an Open RAN future state deployment and seeking to leverage a horizontal, modern telco cloud platform to achieve greater scale, efficiency, and agility in their radio access networks.

NTT DATA's comprehensive CI/CD/CT framework has been adopted globally across leading operators and now incorporates enhanced support for VMware's Telco Cloud portfolio. Going forward, the collaboration will address streamlining configuration management, multi-domain service management and orchestration (SMO).

Through this collaboration, NTT DATA and VMware will aim to expedite CSPs' ability to leverage best practices and Open RAN large scale deployment know-how, including instantiation, configuration, testing and operation of cloud-native functions (CNFs) on either new or existing network deployments.

NTT DATA and VMware are members of the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem eXperience (OREXTM) established by NTT DOCOMO, which includes a lab to allow other CSPs to test and verify Open RAN and vRAN applications, platforms and systems.

"Telco workloads experience very consistent performance in VMware's Telco Cloud ecosystem. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with VMware and allow customers to harness our innovations and growth opportunities," said Marv Mouchawar, senior vice president, Global Innovation Headquarters, NTT DATA Corporation.

"VMware and NTT are further simplifying and accelerating the transformation of service provider networks," said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions, VMware. "As a GSI ecosystem partner focused on the Telco industry, NTT DATA brings a unique set of capabilities and experience to our mutual customers that enable them to adopt open, modern network approaches such as Open RAN more quickly. Through our combined solutions and services, we will help service providers expand their services portfolios, drive down the cost and complexity of their networks, and increase time to value and profitability."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.nttdata.com/global/en.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

OREX is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC. VMware and Telco Cloud Platform are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

