Thales Launches World's First GSMA Certified iSIM (Integrated SIM) with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Mobile Platform

The launch of the world's first security certified iSIM by the GSMA (global association for the mobile communications industry) by Thales and Qualcomm will enable smartphones to offer a space-saving approach for flexible - remotely updatable - mobile connectivity.

The integrated SIM form factor is highly attractive to device makers looking to create compact and cost-efficient smartphones, as well as other connected devices such as tablets and wearables.

Global iSIM shipments predicted to reach 300 million1 by 2027 and intended to complement SIM & eSIM market offer.

Leading industry innovators, Thales and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announce the certification of the world's first commercially deployable iSIM (Integrated SIM) on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, enabling the functionality of a SIM within a smartphone's main processor. Such GSMA's security certification2 confirms the iSIM supports the same high standards of cyber-protection and flexible ‘anytime anywhere' connectivity offered by the latest generation of embedded SIMs (eSIMs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005406/en/

The new iSIM can now offer device makers further opportunities to save space, reduce build and supply chain costs while maintaining best-in-class security level.

Just like Thales' eSIM, the new iSIM is fully compliant with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning standard; meaning its subscriptions are remotely manageable through any standard platforms.

The emerging iSIM form factor complements existing SIM and eSIM designs, and research suggests the market share to grow to 300 million by 2027, representing 19% of all eSIM shipments, according to Kaleido Intelligence.

Guillaume Lafaix, Vice President Embedded Products at Thales Mobile and Connectivity Solutions said: "The world's first security certification of an iSIM by the GSMA follows several years of intense development work by Qualcomm Technologies and Thales. Alongside the increasingly popular eSIM, the Thales 5G iSIM gives device makers and mobile operators even greater freedom to offer their customers effortless over-the-air connectivity, and more exciting and accessible product designs."

"We are very pleased to see our investment in high assurance processor hardware security, in collaboration with Thales, achieving the security and functional bar required by the GSMA for Remote Provisioning UICC use case. We believe a Tamper Resistant Element integrated within the host processor can efficiently enable innovative use cases across many markets and product segments," said Ziad Asghar, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Alex Sinclair, GSMA Chief Technology Officer adds, "The GSMA is committed to promoting a ‘security-first' culture across the entire mobile ecosystem to ensure the benefits of mobile connectivity can be enjoyed safely by all. The GSMA eUICC Security Assurance scheme ensures that eSIM products, whether integrated or discrete, have the highest possible level of security resilience. In addition, we are delighted that our processes enable faster time to market for manufacturers and allows new type of products like the integrated SIM to emerge. iSIM increases the opportunity to proliferate cellular capability and satisfies a wider and more diverse market."

Learn more about iSIM.

About Thales

Thales HO is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations — connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing — to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies.

The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers —businesses, organisations and states — in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Digital Identity & Security

1 Kaleido Intelligence, "eSIM Market Outlook Report 2022" https://roaming.kaleidointelligence.com/esim-connections-to-exceed-4-5-billion-in-2027-driven-by-an-expanding-consumer-market-kaleido-intelligence/#:~:text=Kaleido%20anticipates%20that%20GSMA%2Dcompliant,19%25%20of%20total%20eSIM%20shipments.

2 GSMA eUICC Security Assurance certification.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005406/en/