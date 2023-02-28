VMware Collaborates with Samsung on Virtualized RAN to Pave Way for Open 5G Networks

Companies advance Open RAN network architecture by combining Samsung vDU and VMware Telco Cloud Platform

Mobile World Congress 2023—VMware, Inc. VMW today announced an expanded collaboration with Samsung resulting in the integration of Samsung's O-RAN compliant virtualized RAN solutions and VMware Telco Cloud Platform as part of the DISH Wireless 5G network buildout. This milestone advances the ongoing efforts between the two companies to enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to gain the full benefits of Open RAN networks.

VMware and Samsung announced their global 5G collaboration in 2020, and have since co-developed a validated architecture and cell site deployment model integrating the Samsung virtualized Distributed Unit (vDU) running on top of the VMware Telco Cloud Platform. This advanced topology is tested and fully interoperable, and can help CSPs accelerate and streamline their RAN deployments at scale while reducing network costs. The joint topology provides the flexibility to support a diverse ecosystem of partners.

The two companies are now working together to make the evolution of 5G Open RAN networks enabled by a cloud-native architecture simpler for CSPs.

VMware is collaborating with Samsung on building the foremost network architecture to support the DISH Wireless traffic on their cloud-native Open RAN 5G network. Samsung has been supporting DISH since last year, when it was selected for the deployment of 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across the DISH 5G network.

"VMware, together with Samsung, has developed the next-generation RAN by combining the power of software-defined, open interfaces, and scalable virtualization all running in a cloud-native architecture. We've begun to crack the RAN code—this is the first step to full network programmability enabling the vision of networking on demand for dynamic applications," said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem, Service Provider and Edge, VMware.

Additionally, VMware has also collaborated with Samsung on 5G Core, which is responsible for key functions within a mobile network—User Plane Function (UPF), Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF), Session Management Function (SMF), Access and Mobility Function (AMF) and Network Repository Function (NRF)—on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

"We are excited to share that our collaboration with VMware is now delivering the power of 5G and Open RAN to CSPs with real network traffic running in the Core and RAN," said Kicheol Lee, Vice President and Head of System S/W R&D, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics. "Together, we are making it easier for CSPs to embrace open, virtualized cloud-native technologies that will help accelerate the advancement of commercial 5G networks."

With this collaboration, the two companies are bringing their respective strengths to help CSPs leverage a fully cloud-native infrastructure in a faster, more cost-effective manner. Going forward, the companies plan to continue to enhance their combined solutions to meet the requirements and demands of telco clouds at any scale.

