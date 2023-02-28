Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the global electrophysiology market can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advancements in the field of CVD diagnostics; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and an increased incidence of target diseases and procedures.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the indication type outlook, the atrial fibrillation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals and cardiac centers segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, G.E. Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Atricure Inc., APN Health, LLC, Osypka Medical, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acutus Medical, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global cardiac electrophysiology market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation Microwave Ablation (MWA) Laser Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices 3D Mapping Systems Electrophysiology Recording Systems Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation Systems Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging Systems Electrophysiology X-Ray Systems Electrophysiology Remote Magnetic Robotic Navigation Systems

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Electrophysiology Access Devices

Other Devices

Indication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Other Indicators

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

