Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of the global electrophysiology market can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advancements in the field of CVD diagnostics; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and an increased incidence of target diseases and procedures.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the indication type outlook, the atrial fibrillation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals and cardiac centers segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, G.E. Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Atricure Inc., APN Health, LLC, Osypka Medical, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acutus Medical, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global cardiac electrophysiology market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters
    • Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters
    • Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation
    • Microwave Ablation (MWA)
    • Laser Ablation Catheters
  • Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices
    • 3D Mapping Systems
    • Electrophysiology Recording Systems
    • Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation Systems
    • Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging Systems
    • Electrophysiology X-Ray Systems
    • Electrophysiology Remote Magnetic
    • Robotic Navigation Systems
  • Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
    • Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
    • Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
    • Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
  • Electrophysiology Access Devices
  • Other Devices

Indication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Atrial Fibrillation
  • Atrial Flutter
  • Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)
  • Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
  • Other Indicators

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals and Cardiac Centers
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


