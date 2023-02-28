Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market Size & Trends
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The growth of the global electrophysiology market can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advancements in the field of CVD diagnostics; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and an increased incidence of target diseases and procedures.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
- As per the indication type outlook, the atrial fibrillation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals and cardiac centers segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, G.E. Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Atricure Inc., APN Health, LLC, Osypka Medical, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acutus Medical, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global cardiac electrophysiology market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters
- Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters
- Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation
- Microwave Ablation (MWA)
- Laser Ablation Catheters
- Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices
- 3D Mapping Systems
- Electrophysiology Recording Systems
- Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation Systems
- Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- Electrophysiology X-Ray Systems
- Electrophysiology Remote Magnetic
- Robotic Navigation Systems
- Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Electrophysiology Access Devices
- Other Devices
Indication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Atrial Flutter
- Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)
- Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
- Other Indicators
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals and Cardiac Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
