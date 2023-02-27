Senate Resolution 43 Printer's Number 375
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 375
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
43
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, COMITTA,
COSTA AND HUTCHINSON, FEBRUARY 27, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, FEBRUARY 27, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of former Attorney General
William C. Sennett and expressing condolences on his passing.
WHEREAS, William C. Sennett was born June 1, 1930, the son of
B. Walker Sennett and Rosanna Cooney Sennett, in Erie; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Sennett graduated from Cathedral Preparatory
School in Erie in 1948 and was subsequently inducted into the
Cathedral Preparatory School Hall of Fame in 2002; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Sennett graduated cum laude from Holy Cross
College in 1952 and Georgetown Law School, where he was an
editor of the Georgetown Law Review; and
WHEREAS, Following his graduation from Georgetown Law School
in 1955, Mr. Sennett clerked in Washington, DC, in the United
States Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit, for the
Honorable John A. Danaher, Judge; and
WHEREAS, After his clerkship, Mr. Sennett practiced law in
Erie for over 50 years with his father, B. Walker Sennett, and
with Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, where he was president
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17