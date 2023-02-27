Senate Resolution 43 Printer's Number 375

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 375

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

43

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, COMITTA,

COSTA AND HUTCHINSON, FEBRUARY 27, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, FEBRUARY 27, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of former Attorney General

William C. Sennett and expressing condolences on his passing.

WHEREAS, William C. Sennett was born June 1, 1930, the son of

B. Walker Sennett and Rosanna Cooney Sennett, in Erie; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Sennett graduated from Cathedral Preparatory

School in Erie in 1948 and was subsequently inducted into the

Cathedral Preparatory School Hall of Fame in 2002; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Sennett graduated cum laude from Holy Cross

College in 1952 and Georgetown Law School, where he was an

editor of the Georgetown Law Review; and

WHEREAS, Following his graduation from Georgetown Law School

in 1955, Mr. Sennett clerked in Washington, DC, in the United

States Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit, for the

Honorable John A. Danaher, Judge; and

WHEREAS, After his clerkship, Mr. Sennett practiced law in

Erie for over 50 years with his father, B. Walker Sennett, and

with Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, where he was president

