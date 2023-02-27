Senate Resolution 53 Printer's Number 376

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - Police Officer, Dr. Mike Hummel, said Officer Sluganski was a

good police officer with a deep desire to use his education to

work with the public better and defuse situations with a kind

heart; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Hummel said, "You won't be able to replace a guy

of that caliber, of that quality"; and

WHEREAS, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko offered a

statement: "On Tuesday, February 14, we said goodbye to Officer

Sluganski. Law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency

medical services, our city residents, and supporters from

communities far and wide, lined McKeesport's streets in support

of Officer Sluganski, his family, and his brothers and sisters

in the McKeesport Police Department who laid him to rest"; and

WHEREAS, Mayor Cherepko recognized that "Officer Sluganski

loved serving this city and being a part of our community"; and

WHEREAS, Mayor Cherepko declared, "The members of the

Sluganski family are now honorary McKeesporters, by their own

description; they have McKeesport in their hearts, just as we

have them in ours"; and

WHEREAS, There has been an outpouring of support through

vigils and memorials as Officer Sluganski's family, friends and

fellow officers mourn the loss of a beloved member of their

community; and

WHEREAS, Officer Sluganski made the ultimate sacrifice

protecting his community and the residents of this Commonwealth;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and service of

McKeesport Police Officer Sean L. Sluganski; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate extend condolences to the family,

friends, loved ones and the entire community as they honor the

