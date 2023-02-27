Senate Resolution 53 Printer's Number 376
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - Police Officer, Dr. Mike Hummel, said Officer Sluganski was a
good police officer with a deep desire to use his education to
work with the public better and defuse situations with a kind
heart; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Hummel said, "You won't be able to replace a guy
of that caliber, of that quality"; and
WHEREAS, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko offered a
statement: "On Tuesday, February 14, we said goodbye to Officer
Sluganski. Law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency
medical services, our city residents, and supporters from
communities far and wide, lined McKeesport's streets in support
of Officer Sluganski, his family, and his brothers and sisters
in the McKeesport Police Department who laid him to rest"; and
WHEREAS, Mayor Cherepko recognized that "Officer Sluganski
loved serving this city and being a part of our community"; and
WHEREAS, Mayor Cherepko declared, "The members of the
Sluganski family are now honorary McKeesporters, by their own
description; they have McKeesport in their hearts, just as we
have them in ours"; and
WHEREAS, There has been an outpouring of support through
vigils and memorials as Officer Sluganski's family, friends and
fellow officers mourn the loss of a beloved member of their
community; and
WHEREAS, Officer Sluganski made the ultimate sacrifice
protecting his community and the residents of this Commonwealth;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and service of
McKeesport Police Officer Sean L. Sluganski; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate extend condolences to the family,
friends, loved ones and the entire community as they honor the
20230SR0053PN0376 - 2 -
