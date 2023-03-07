Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Enters EV Market ﻿with Pollution Abatement Solutions

S&SE Provides Major EV Automotive Manufacturer Critical Technology to Meet Environmental Regulations

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a pioneer in clean air technologies, has entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with its pollution abatement solutions for car manufacturing and rechargeable car batteries.

The “big sell” for electric cars has long been that they will significantly reduce globe-warming gas emissions. This will not be the case if those EV batteries are recharged with energy generated by fossil fuels, which still account for over 80% of the global energy system. Less than 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled today. As many expired batteries reach landfills, their toxic components contaminate soil and underground bodies of water.

“Implementing one of our various clean air solutions for the battery manufacturing process can effectively treat emissions,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship and Shore Environmental. “As we continue to advance with the development of EVs, it is imperative that we ensure the manufacturing process is clean and sustainable to mitigate any potentially negative environmental impacts and fully realize the benefits of EVs.” S&SE also has experience working with metal recycling facilities. It is anticipated that as society transitions over to EVs, these types of facilities will recycle older car components, including batteries. S&SE’s air pollution control systems can also be used to treat the freon and gasoline vapors emitted from cars and other metal components at these types of recycling facilities.

S&SE recently closed a project with a leading manufacturer of EVs and EV batteries. The client hired S&SE to design, engineer, construct, and install a custom solution to effectively treat emissions and mitigate waste that would otherwise go to landfills.

This project represents what will become common with EV car and battery manufacturers, as eventually all cars will need to be recycled, along with their batteries and components. This trend will only magnify as EV prices drive further into the mainstream, EV adoption accelerates, and fossil fuel-based cars increasingly reach disposal.

