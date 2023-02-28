Mr.Ouahbi: The Promotion of Human Rights in Morocco, Irreversible Strategic Orientation

Ouahbi, who chairs the Moroccan delegation to the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), reviewed a series of achievements made by Morocco in the field of human rights, both politically, economically and socially, focusing in particular on the progress of the Royal large-scale project of social protection.

This is an important social project which has allowed, by the end of 2022, to integrate 22 million new members to the compulsory health insurance scheme, said the Minister.

This project will also generalize the direct benefits to about 7 million children of school age by 2024, in addition to expanding the base membership of pension schemes, which should benefit five million additional people by 2025, he added.

Ouahbi also emphasized the multiple reforms of the health sector, mentioning in particular the creation of the High Authority of Health, regional health groups and the National Agency for Drugs and Health Products, in addition to the special attention given to education, through the implementation of the roadmap 2022-2026 for a quality public school for all.

MAP: 27 February 2023