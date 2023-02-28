At a CAGR of 12.1%, The Global Parental Control Software Market Size Is Forecasted to Enter $3.9 Billion by 2030, Study by Zion Market Research

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Parental Control Software Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 12.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, McAffee, LLC, Oustodio SL, Avast Software s.r.o., Bark Technologies, Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Router Limits LLC, Symantec Corporation, BullGuard, Cisco System Inc., Webroot Inc., Verizon, Netsanity, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Inc., Bitdefender, Content Watch Holdings, Inc., SaferKid, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parental Control Software Market is an essential component of delivering a protected and supervised online environment for children. It is becoming increasingly difficult for parents to monitor and control the activities that their children engage in online as a result of the proliferation of mobile devices, social media platforms, and internet-connected devices.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Parental Control Software Market By Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android, And Cross Platform), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), By Application (Residential And Educational Institutes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Parental Control Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Parental Control Software? How big is the Parental Control Software Industry?

Parental control software enables parents to control and monitor their children's online activities, including social media usage, web browsing, and app downloads. This software can help parents protect their children from cyberbullying, online predators, and inappropriate content.

Moreover, the Parental Control Software Market is gaining significant importance due to the increasing demand for internet safety and security. With the growing awareness of the negative effects of excessive screen time and online addiction on children's mental and physical health, the demand for parental control software is expected to increase further.

Additionally, the Parental Control Software Market provides significant opportunities for software vendors, as parents are willing to pay for software that can ensure their children's safety online. As such, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, making it an essential segment of the overall software industry.

Parental Control Software Report Coverage & Overview:

Parental Control Software is a tool enabling parents in monitoring their children’s internet utilization along with recording their internet browsing activities. In addition to this, the software tool also helps them in blocking as well as filtering website contents along with restricting their web usage timespan.

The software also assists them in viewing web browsing history and online communications history. For the record, a large number of schools have included ICT (Information & Communications Technology) as one of the subjects in their syllables. Hence, there is a huge requirement of installing a monitoring tool such as parental control software for filtering unsolicited web content and blocking websites. With parents becoming more concerned about the influence of the web on their children’s personality traits, the market for parental control software is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead.

Global Parental Control Software Market: Growth Dynamics

Several new market participants have lately entered the market, which may have an impact on the overall growth of the Parental Control Software industry. Furthermore, product developments and continuous research that have resulted in market innovations are likely to drive the growth of the Parental Control market. D-link recently announced the release of its latest Wi-Fi router, which allows parents to control their children. Such features in Wi-Fi routers will give the Parental Control Software business plenty of room to develop.

In recent years, the growing availability of low-cost internet connections and the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs have fueled the rise of the Parental Control industry. The growing popularity of social media, as well as the sustained use of such platforms, poses concerns. They are the platforms that facilitate anti-social conduct, sexting, and other harmful activities for children. Cyberbullying and online games feature challenges that are extremely destructive to a child's or teenager's mental health. These are the primary drivers of the Parental Control market.

Furthermore, key market players are offering new software for monitoring the activities of online video content streamlined by various websites such as YouTube. This has elevated the scope of demand for parental control software and contributed sizably towards the global market proceeds.

Moreover, some firms such as Google, Inc., have introduced Google TV accounts for helping parents select content for their children, thereby helping parents effectively manage the on-screen time of their children and reducing their engagement with online video streaming and gaming through websites. This is predicted to proliferate the growth of the parental control software market across the globe.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, McAffee, LLC, Oustodio SL, Avast Software s.r.o., Bark Technologies, Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Router Limits LLC, Symantec Corporation, BullGuard, Cisco System Inc., Webroot Inc., Verizon, Netsanity, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Inc., Bitdefender, Content Watch Holdings, Inc., and SaferKid Key Segment By Operating System, By Application, By Deployment, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Parental Control Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Parental Control Software market is segmented by operating system, deployment analysis, application analysis, and region.

The global market for parental control software can be broken down into the following categories, based on the operating system: Windows, iOS, Android, and Cross-platform. During the projection period, it appears that the windows sector will make significant contributions to the overall market share. The rise in the segment can be explained by an increase in the number of gaming activities, video calling, watching YouTube on laptops, and using OTT tools that are being carried out by youngsters of a variety of age groups. In addition to this, it is expected that the Android category will record the highest CAGR over the estimated timeline due to the fact that children are spending more time on smartphones.

On-premise software and cloud-based software are the two primary submarkets of the worldwide parental control software business, respectively. Furthermore, the market for cloud-based software, which accounted for the greatest proportion of the international business in 2022, will continue to build its hegemony even in the years to come after having already achieved this status. The capability of the segment to be remotely hosted on the server of the vendor, in addition to its long-term consistency, is the primary factor driving the expansion of the segment throughout the course of the anticipated timeframe. In addition, the application may be made available on a pay-per-use or subscription basis.

The global market for parental control software is segmented into the residential and educational establishments segments, based on the application in which the software is used. In addition, it is anticipated that the residential sector will be responsible for contributing a significant portion of the worldwide market in the years to come. The segmentation growth may be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in the amount of screen time children spend in front of electronic devices, an increase in the number of children who use social media platforms, and so on.

The global Parental Control Software market is segmented as follows:

By Operating System

Windows

iOS

Android

Cross Platform

By Application

Residential

Educational Institutes

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Browse the full “Parental Control Software Market By Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android, And Cross Platform), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), By Application (Residential And Educational Institutes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/parental-control-software-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Parental Control Software market include -

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

McAffee LLC

Oustodio SL

Avast Software s.r.o.

Bark Technologies Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Router Limits LLC

Symantec Corporation

BullGuard

Cisco System Inc.

Webroot Inc.

Verizon

Netsanity Inc.

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Bitdefender

Content Watch Holdings Inc.

SaferKid

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Parental Control Software market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Parental Control Software market size was valued at around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to parents’ concerns over the kind of video or online web & video content streamlined by multimedia and entertainment sectors.

Based on operating system, the windows segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of application, the residential segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

On basis of deployment, the cloud segment is predicted to account for the highest market share during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the North American Parental Control Software market is projected to record massive growth over the assessment timespan.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Parental Control Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Parental Control Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Parental Control Software Industry?

What segments does the Parental Control Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Parental Control Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Operating System, By Application, By Deployment, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Throughout the years 2023-2030, the Parental Control Software Market in North America is Expected to Exhibit a Growth.

During the time frame of this estimate, North America is expected to lead the growth of the global market for parental control software. One reason why the local market might grow in the coming years is the speed with which digital changes are being made in the education system. Aside from this, strict laws to protect children while they are online in places like the United States will help the regional market grow a lot. To give one example, the government of the United States passed a law called the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) with the intention of protecting the safety of children who go online. In addition to this, a rise in reported instances of child abuse, child trafficking, and bullying has contributed to a greater acceptance of parental control software.

In addition, it is anticipated that the Parental Control Software industry in the Asia-Pacific region will undergo a sizeable expansion over the course of the next few years. The expansion of the market in the subcontinent can be attributed to the growing number of e-learning schools that can be found in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, India, and China. These institutes also provide online courses to students in those nations.

When strict privacy laws for children are put into place, parental control software is likely to become more popular in European countries. This is likely to lead to a huge growth in the market for parental control software on the European continent.

With rising investments in the education sector for the purpose of enhancing digital infrastructure facilities, the Middle East and African area is projected to make significant contributions to the revenue of the worldwide Parental Control Software industry in the years to come. In addition, the increasing demand for smartphones in the region would further encourage the trends that are seen in the regional industry.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, YouTube has introduced a parental control solution. Supervised accounts to assist parents in monitoring and preventing access to restricted YouTube links and content. It allows you to monitor your children's downloads, activities, and usage habits.

