Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,914 in the last 365 days.

New CDC staff data collection for Special Education Teacher Retention opening 3/1/2023

A new Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) app has been recently added and is opening as of March 1, 2023 for collecting data until March 31, 2023 for all public districts and ESUs in the NDE Portal. This new collection identifies staff that were listed as a Special Education Teacher in the prior year’s Staff Reporting data who are not identified in the same position in the current school year. For these staff, this new CDC app will collect a reason that each of these staff were not retained by the district. In future school years, this CDC collection is planned to open on 12/1 and close by 1/31 each year, referencing the Staff Reporting data that was entered in the Fall.

 

The instructions for the new CDC collection can be found at NDE’s website here. In addition, this new collection was featured in the January 2023 NDE data conference webinar – please refer to the slides and recording found at NEDataConference.com.

You just read:

New CDC staff data collection for Special Education Teacher Retention opening 3/1/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more