Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market Size & Trends
Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, G.E. Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Atricure Inc., APN Health, LLC, Osypka Medical, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acutus Medical, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the cardiac electrophysiology market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The growth of the global electrophysiology market can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advancements in the field of CVD diagnostics; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and an increased incidence of target diseases and procedures.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cardiac Electrophysiology Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the indication type outlook, the atrial fibrillation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals and cardiac centers segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, G.E. Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Atricure Inc., APN Health, LLC, Osypka Medical, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acutus Medical, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global cardiac electrophysiology market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/cardiac-electrophysiology-market-3862
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters
- Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters
- Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation
- Microwave Ablation (MWA)
- Laser Ablation Catheters
- Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices
- 3D Mapping Systems
- Electrophysiology Recording Systems
- Radiofrequency (R.F.) Ablation Systems
- Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- Electrophysiology X-Ray Systems
- Electrophysiology Remote Magnetic
- Robotic Navigation Systems
- Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
- Electrophysiology Access Devices
- Other Devices
Indication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Atrial Flutter
- Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)
- Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
- Other Indicators
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals and Cardiac Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com