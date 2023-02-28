CAGR of 2.9% | Wooden Decking Market Projected to Reach $18,624.0 Million by 2030

The wooden decking market is projected to reach $ 18,624.0 million, At a CAGR of 2.9% forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wooden Decking Market refers to the industry that designs, manufactures, and sells wooden decking products used for outdoor living spaces such as patios, balconies, and gardens. Wooden decking is a popular choice among homeowners and commercial property owners due to its natural beauty, durability, and versatility.

The global wooden decking market size was valued at $ 13,858.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 18,624.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The market includes various types of wooden decking products such as pressure-treated lumber, redwood, cedar, and tropical hardwoods. Pressure-treated lumber is the most used material due to its affordability and resistance to rot and insects. Redwood and cedar decking are popular for their natural beauty and resistance to decay. Tropical hardwoods, such as ipe and mahogany, are known for their durability and resistance to moisture and insects.

Leading market players in the global Wooden Decking Market include:

Humboldt Redwood Company, James Latham Plc, Long Fence, Metsa Group, Setra Group Ab, Ufp Industries, Inc., Upm- Kymmene Corporation, Vetedy Group, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company.

The wooden decking market caters to both residential and commercial customers. Homeowners use wooden decking for outdoor living spaces such as decks, patios, and pool areas, while commercial properties such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants use wooden decking for their outdoor seating areas and entertainment spaces.

The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for outdoor living spaces, rising disposable incomes, and the growing trend of home improvement and renovation projects. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials and the availability of alternative decking materials may impact the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Wooden Decking market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Wooden Decking market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

