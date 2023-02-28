Manchin, Capito Announce $2 Million for Terminal Upgrades at Raleigh County, Yeager Airports

February 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for two West Virginia airport projects. The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Terminal Program (ATP), which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , and will support upgrades and improvements to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley and the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

“I am pleased DOT is investing $2 million through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve safety and efficiency at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the Yeager Airport in Charleston,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help upgrade and improve the airport terminals, including making the facilities more accessible for all West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

“I am happy to see that the DOT is funding these projects at both Yeager and Raleigh County Airports,” Senator Capito said. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has provided West Virginia the resources to improve our airports to make sure they are safer, more efficient, and more passenger-friendly for everyone who visits the Mountain State. These investments will go a long way in making the travel experience more efficient, safe, and accessible in West Virginia, while also helping to encourage more visitors that will ultimately invest in our state.”

