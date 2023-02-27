President chairs a meeting on the use of renewable energy sources

UZBEKISTAN, February 27 - On February 27, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on measures to expand the use of renewable energy sources.

In recent years, energy problems have become relevant around the world. Therefore, countries are looking for and applying alternative ways to meet their energy needs. Today, the share of green sources in world energy has reached almost 30 percent, and in some European countries, it has exceeded 80-90 percent.

Uzbekistan is also actively working in this direction. Over the past three years, direct investments of $8 billion have been attracted to the energy sector. In particular, solar power plants have been launched in Navoi and Samarkand regions. This year, 18 more such stations are being built, resulting in a 50 percent increase in electricity generation for household needs.

In general, energy issues are under the constant attention and control of the Head of state. Many new projects are initiated, specific tasks are defined during visits to the regions.

A large-scale program was adopted to accelerate the introduction of renewable energy sources in Uzbekistan by a resolution of the Head of state of February 16 this year. Yashil Energy company has been established, and initial financing for $10 million was allocated for its activities.

According to the program, this year it is planned to install solar panels with a total capacity of 1,700 MW at enterprises, social facilities and households.

At the meeting, responsible persons reported on the organizational and financial aspects of work in this direction.

In particular, it was noted that solar panels with a capacity of 220 MW will be installed at social facilities and government agencies, at enterprises – 1300 MW, at newly built apartment buildings – 15 MW. Relevant work has been actively launched in Andijan, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Fergana, Navoi and Samarkand.

The Head of state gave instructions on the proper organization of this work at places.

