Shaftsbury Barracks/ Serious Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3000994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 at 1915 hours.
STREET: Burgess Road
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gore Road
WEATHER: Cloudy and 31 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bradley J. Jelley
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash with ejection on Burgess Road in the Town of Woodford. Upon arrival Troopers located a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with significant damage in the middle of the roadway. The male operator of the vehicle, Bradley J. Jelley was located outside the vehicle with suspected serious injuries. Jelley was subsequently transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Jelley's vehicle was travelling East on Burgess Road when the vehicle exited the south side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck two medium/large trees which caused significant contact damage to the front of the truck and tore the passenger side of the vehicle from the rest of the truck cab. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in the center of Burgess Road.
The primary cause of this crash remains under investigation, however speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley at the above listed phone number.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Bennington Police, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department and Walt's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421