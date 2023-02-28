Shaftsbury Barracks/ Serious Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3000994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 at 1915 hours.

STREET: Burgess Road

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gore Road

WEATHER: Cloudy and 31 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bradley J. Jelley

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash with ejection on Burgess Road in the Town of Woodford. Upon arrival Troopers located a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with significant damage in the middle of the roadway. The male operator of the vehicle, Bradley J. Jelley was located outside the vehicle with suspected serious injuries. Jelley was subsequently transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jelley's vehicle was travelling East on Burgess Road when the vehicle exited the south side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck two medium/large trees which caused significant contact damage to the front of the truck and tore the passenger side of the vehicle from the rest of the truck cab. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in the center of Burgess Road.

The primary cause of this crash remains under investigation, however speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley at the above listed phone number.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Bennington Police, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department and Walt's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421