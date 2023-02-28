The best bifocal reading glasses for sports in 2023

EFE's bifocal reading glasses - Noes EFE's bifocal reading glasses - Socles EFE's bifocal reading glasses - Jurassic

Bifocal reading glasses are a great practical solution for sports players struggling with their vision.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bifocal reading glasses are a great practical solution for sports players struggling with their vision. They cater to short-distance and long-distance eyesight deficits, something which is a necessity in almost every sport. Finding the right pair for you may require some trial and error, but once you’ve found them, they will change your life!

How do bifocal reading glasses work?

Bifocal reading glasses are designed for people with very specific eyesight needs. The "bifocal" in the name refers to the fact that the lenses are made up of two different magnification strengths to accommodate near-sightedness and long-sightedness needs. The bifocal nature of the lenses will look different for each user - some people have lenses that are split horizontally (so the top half is a different strength to the bottom half), and others have a half-moon bifocal where the near-vision prescription is only needed in a small sector of the lens, in the middle. There are other methods for creating bifocal lenses, but these will depend on the wearer, their sight needs, and preferences.

Bifocal reading glasses allow people to utilize the same glasses for both far and short-sighted vision needs. Previously, people with bifocal vision had to swap between different pairs of glasses - one pair for reading up close, and another pair for seeing things in the distance.



What are the pros and cons of bifocal lenses?

Pros

1.Long term, it is cheaper and more convenient than purchasing two separate pairs of glasses

Bifocal lenses help to resolve two separate vision issues at once. Standard lenses only cater to a single eyesight prescription, so the wearer would need to invest in two sets of lenses to deal with both of the problems that bifocal lenses can support.

2.Great for sport

Many sports require a lot of up-close vision, as well as long-distance vision, so you are aware of what is happening in other areas of the game. Bifocal reading glasses offer this support, so the user is not impaired by a lack of vision.

Cons

1.They are more expensive than standard lenses

Understandably, bifocal lenses are more expensive than lenses that are created using just a single magnification level/eyesight prescription.

2.It can take some time to adjust to them if you have never worn them before

If you have never worn a bifocal prescription before, your eyes can take some time to adjust to the fact they are being supported with near and far sightedness. This transition period of getting used to them can cause issues such as headaches and dizziness.



Why are bifocal reading glasses good for sports?

When playing almost any kind of sport, vision is a key component to success. It's important for people who play sports to be able to see exactly what they're doing. Not only does this increase their chance of getting good at the sport and winning, but it can also help to reduce unwanted accidents and injuries (if the players can see what is occurring around them, they can better navigate unwanted accidents). Bifocal reading glasses allow people the freedom to play sports with full, correct vision, but they can also help to create the confidence necessary to develop and grow the skills needed to win.



The best bifocal reading glasses for sports in 2023

When looking for new bifocal reading glasses that you can play sports in, take a lot at these from EFE Glasses that perform well in daily use:

1.Noes Glasses

The Noes bifocal reading glasses style is perfect for any sports person that is looking to utilize functionality without compromising on sporting ability. The acetate frame is lightweight so it almost feels like you aren’t wearing glasses at all, and the curved arms sit securely behind your ears to keep the glasses in place. These frames offer an aerodynamic curve that helps to minimize unnecessary wind resistance, reducing hindrance to your physical ability. The bifocal sunglass lens helps you to retain full visibility outdoors in the sun, giving you perfect vision no matter what the weather is. These glasses also come with an anti-scratch coating on the lenses, perfect for long-lasting usage.

2.Socles Glasses

Express a little more of your personality when you play sports, thanks to the range of colors available in the Socles glasses design. You can choose from the multiple color combinations.

All of these bifocal reading glasses come with tinted lenses which make them great for outdoor usage, and the anti-scratch coating on the lenses will help to keep them safe from damage for longer. The curved design of the frame sits close to the face for maximum aerodynamic results, and to reduce the risk of them falling off during any sporting activity.

3.Jurassic Glasses

Love hunting and need your glasses to blend in as much as the rest of your camouflaged clothing? The Jurassic glasses might just be the perfect pair of bifocal reading glasses for you. This design comes in two different colorways - camouflage, and black with orange accents. Both options utilize a sleek design that helps to ensure that the glasses remain secure, without causing discomfort or a reduction of visibility. The lenses are tinted to protect your eyes when out in the sun for extended periods of time, and the anti-scratch coating helps to reduce damage to the lenses for extended wear.

4.Ashoka Glasses

The Ashoka glasses combine functionality and style with their sleek and practical design. These bifocal reading glasses are designed for outdoor use, thanks to their tinted lenses that help the wearer to retain visibility even in the middle of bright sunlight. The frames themselves come in multiple colorways to suit each different wearer.

No matter which option you go for, you can feel comfortable in durable frames. This design is curved to fit the head securely, and they offer maximum aerodynamic support.