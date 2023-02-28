LIN YIN SIGNS ON TO AMERICANS PROJECTS
The acclaimed Chinese-Australian star will start filming this month.
(Yin's)... spearheading cultural change in her native country...[is just one] of her many achievements that will put her in great stead for the American industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Flunk’ star Lin Yin has signed on for two American projects. The popular Australian actress, well-known for her work in acclaimed indies and big-budget blockbusters, recently finished a celebrated performance in STC’s production of ‘White Pearl’. Yin notably speaks fluent Mandarin.
— Yin's representatives
Only a day after history-making SAG-Awards dominated by the popular Asian cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', Yin’s casting continues the important practice of representing previously unrepresented faces on screen.
Yin, oft-considered to be the top Chinese-Australian actress working today, is well known to fans for her work in the aforementioned ‘Flunk,’ which has streamed to hundreds of millions of viewers all over the world, big-budget feature ‘The Whistleblower,’ popular romance drama ‘Love in Bloom,’ and festival darling ‘I Am Awake, Always.’ Yin also boasts a turn alongside two-time Academy-Award winner Christoph Waltz in feature ‘The Portable Door,’ capping off a long-list of achievements that has solidified Yin’s place in the Australian film industry.
In the first project filming stateside, Yin will play a complex role in ‘Under the Influence,’ from the same producers as a recent Selena Gomez vehicle. The role calls for Yin’s bilingual skillset.
Yin’s other project will see her play alongside award-winning Australian star Sean Keenan, whose recent credits include the Oscar-winning ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Producers behind the project include those also behind acclaimed and award-winning Netflix drama, ‘Ozark.’
As Yin’s representatives shared, “Lin Yin is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Australia in recent years. Her ability to take on a range of characters effortlessly, while spearheading cultural change in her native country, are just two of her many achievements that will put her in great stead for the American industry.”
In a statement, Yin shared “I’m thrilled to be joining these projects. To be able to play such incredible roles is a dream come true.”
