Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,420 in the last 365 days.

LIN YIN SIGNS ON TO AMERICANS PROJECTS

Lin Yin shot by Andrew Raszevski. Yin has signed on for a raft of exciting US projects.

The acclaimed Chinese-Australian star will start filming this month.

(Yin's)... spearheading cultural change in her native country...[is just one] of her many achievements that will put her in great stead for the American industry.”
— Yin's representatives
LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Flunk’ star Lin Yin has signed on for two American projects. The popular Australian actress, well-known for her work in acclaimed indies and big-budget blockbusters, recently finished a celebrated performance in STC’s production of ‘White Pearl’. Yin notably speaks fluent Mandarin.

Only a day after history-making SAG-Awards dominated by the popular Asian cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', Yin’s casting continues the important practice of representing previously unrepresented faces on screen.

Yin, oft-considered to be the top Chinese-Australian actress working today, is well known to fans for her work in the aforementioned ‘Flunk,’ which has streamed to hundreds of millions of viewers all over the world, big-budget feature ‘The Whistleblower,’ popular romance drama ‘Love in Bloom,’ and festival darling ‘I Am Awake, Always.’ Yin also boasts a turn alongside two-time Academy-Award winner Christoph Waltz in feature ‘The Portable Door,’ capping off a long-list of achievements that has solidified Yin’s place in the Australian film industry.

In the first project filming stateside, Yin will play a complex role in ‘Under the Influence,’ from the same producers as a recent Selena Gomez vehicle. The role calls for Yin’s bilingual skillset.

Yin’s other project will see her play alongside award-winning Australian star Sean Keenan, whose recent credits include the Oscar-winning ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Producers behind the project include those also behind acclaimed and award-winning Netflix drama, ‘Ozark.’

As Yin’s representatives shared, “Lin Yin is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Australia in recent years. Her ability to take on a range of characters effortlessly, while spearheading cultural change in her native country, are just two of her many achievements that will put her in great stead for the American industry.”

In a statement, Yin shared “I’m thrilled to be joining these projects. To be able to play such incredible roles is a dream come true.”

Jackson Bond
Smarter PR
email us here

You just read:

LIN YIN SIGNS ON TO AMERICANS PROJECTS

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more