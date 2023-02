LIN YIN SIGNS ON TO AMERICANS PROJECTS

Lin Yin shot by Andrew Raszevski. Yin has signed on for a raft of exciting US projects.

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Flunk’ star Lin Yin has signed on for two American projects. The popular Australian actress, well-known for her work in acclaimed indies and big-budget blockbusters, recently finished a celebrated performance in STC’s production of ‘White Pearl’. Yin notably speaks fluent Mandarin.Only a day after history-making SAG-Awards dominated by the popular Asian cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', Yin’s casting continues the important practice of representing previously unrepresented faces on screen.Yin, oft-considered to be the top Chinese-Australian actress working today, is well known to fans for her work in the aforementioned ‘Flunk,’ which has streamed to hundreds of millions of viewers all over the world, big-budget feature ‘The Whistleblower,’ popular romance drama ‘Love in Bloom,’ and festival darling ‘I Am Awake, Always.’ Yin also boasts a turn alongside two-time Academy-Award winner Christoph Waltz in feature ‘The Portable Door,’ capping off a long-list of achievements that has solidified Yin’s place in the Australian film industry.In the first project filming stateside, Yin will play a complex role in ‘Under the Influence,’ from the same producers as a recent Selena Gomez vehicle. The role calls for Yin’s bilingual skillset.Yin’s other project will see her play alongside award-winning Australian star Sean Keenan, whose recent credits include the Oscar-winning ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Producers behind the project include those also behind acclaimed and award-winning Netflix drama, ‘Ozark.’As Yin’s representatives shared, “Lin Yin is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Australia in recent years. Her ability to take on a range of characters effortlessly, while spearheading cultural change in her native country, are just two of her many achievements that will put her in great stead for the American industry.”In a statement, Yin shared “I’m thrilled to be joining these projects. To be able to play such incredible roles is a dream come true.”