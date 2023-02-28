Submit Release
AFRICA OIL PUBLISHES 2022 ANNUAL FILINGS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - AOI (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") announces that the 2022 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.africaoilcorp.com/investors/meeting-materials-corporate-filings/. View PDF version.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Africa Oil under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 27, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

