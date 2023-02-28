Global Medical Waste Management Market Report to 2028: Increasing Volume of Healthcare Waste Drives Growth
The report on the global medical waste management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.
The report predicts the global medical waste management market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on the medical waste management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on the medical waste management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical waste management market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical waste management market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
1) Drivers
- The increasing volume of healthcare waste drives the market growth
- Rising geriatric and obese populations will boost the market growth
2) Restraints
- High capital investments may hamper the market growth
3) Opportunities
- An increasing number of awareness programs for medical waste management in developed nations
Segments Covered
The global medical waste management market is segmented on the basis of type of waste, service type, treatment type, and treatment site.
The Global Medical Waste Management Market by Type of Waste
- Hazardous Waste
- Pharmaceutical Waste
- Infectious & Pathological Waste
- Sharps
- Non-Hazardous Waste
The Global Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type
- Collection, Transportation, & Storage
- Recycling
- Treatment & Disposal
- Other Services
The Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment Type
- Chemical Treatment
- Incineration
- Autoclaving
- Other Treatments
The Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment Site
- Onsite Treatment
- Offsite Treatment
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Waste Management, Inc.
- Remondis Medison
- Republic Services, Inc
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Stericycle, Inc.
- Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
- Sharps Compliance, Inc.
- Biomedical Waste Solutions, Llc.
- Clean Harbors, Inc.
- Suez Environnement S.A.
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical waste management market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical waste management market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical waste management market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
