SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds INDT, TA, CSII, and SUMO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Feb. 27, 2023

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007  
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of INDT by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, INDT shareholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDT common stock owned. If you own INDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/indt

TravelCenters of America Inc. TA

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TravelCenters of America Inc. TA in connection with the proposed acquisition of TA by BP p.l.c. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TA shareholders will receive $86.00 in cash for each share of TA common stock owned. If you own TA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ta

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII, in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSII by Abbott Laboratories. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSII shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of CSII owned. If you own CSII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csii

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO, in connection with the proposed acquisition of SUMO by affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SUMO shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of SUMO common stock owned. If you own SUMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sumo

