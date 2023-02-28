WCG FDAnews Announces: Medical Device Cybersecurity Webinar on March 8, 2023

Cybersecurity-related inspection practices are intensifying for medical device manufacturers who now need to be prepared to defend their cybersecurity strategy during facility inspections.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Henry, a senior quality systems and compliance adviser in the FDA and Life Sciences practice of the law firm King & Spalding, and Christopher Gates, director of product security at Velentium, will explain the FDA's cybersecurity expectations, design controls, the importance of threat modeling and vulnerability assessment as a component of cybersecurity defense, and how manufacturers may best interact with FDA investigators and other auditors not familiar with cybersecurity basics.

Webinar takeaways:

How cybersecurity activities fit into traditional design controls and safety risk management for medical devices when integrating into quality management systems

What the FDA is already addressing in inspections from its new draft cybersecurity guidance

How to address postmarket cybersecurity activities during inspections

Common themes in the current library of cybersecurity regulations, standards, and guidance

Understand new cybersecurity regulations, standards, guidance and/or white papers in progress that will have a significant impact on the medical device industry beyond the FDA's draft guidance

Learn about common cybersecurity deficiencies found during FDA inspections and notified body audits, and how to ensure these are not found

