TSC Printronix Auto ID Launches the PEX-2000 Print Engine - Capable of Printing and Encoding RFID Labels

BREA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TSC Printronix Auto ID, a global leader in innovative thermal label printing solutions, announces the launch of its new 6-inch PEX-2000 Print Engine for automatic labeling. The PEX-2000 Print Engine was designed to easily integrate into any print and apply system and is engineered to keep production lines moving 24/7. Rugged, fast-paced, and easy-to-integrate the PEX-2000 is ideal for manufacturing and logistics applications where high-speed and high demand label printing is required.

Built with simplicity in mind, automatic labeling operators can easily configure their preferences for print speed, accuracy, and synchronization. Due to its highly compatible hardware and software, the print engine easily integrates with any print and apply system for hassle-free setup. The printer's customizable printer language firmware supports all major printer languages so template commands and print files can remain the same and allows for seamless integration into existing environments.

"Our engineers understand that print and apply operations require compatibility in both hardware and software to succeed," said David Lundeen, VP of Product and Channel Marketing at TSC Printronix Auto ID. "The new 6-inch PEX-2000 will simplify your print and apply operations and reduce integration nightmares for your IT staff."

The 6-inch PEX-2000 is available in 203 or 300 dpi print options with print speeds up to 14 inches per second (ips). The printer's innovative peel-off module allows for integration into tight spaces and harsh angles without redesigning peelers or application arms. The PEX-2000 also features an optional RFID-encoding capability. Most importantly, the printers full-metal chassis is 14% smaller than other mainstream print engines, delivering advanced user experiences in a compact footprint.

"Performing with outstanding reliability, the PEX-2000 is ideal for fast-paced industries in healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse and fulfillment, product and item labels, as well as shipping and logistics applications," Lundeen added.

The printers magnetic lock tightly seals the media door under any vibration regardless of orientation, including inverted positions. The media sensors are adjustable to support various media types with easy calibration. Additionally, the rear label holder cover is simple to release, providing ample space for users to clean sensors. The printhead removal and replacement process is streamlined by the simplicity of the rear chassis' location and ease of lift.

The PEX-2000 is remote printer management compatible. Offered with our exclusive TSC Console and subscription-based SOTI Connect, operators can feel confident knowing that they can monitor and troubleshoot all networked print engines from a centralized dashboard. Both tools allow for quick deployment, configuration, and updates of all print engines from any location.

To learn more about the new PEX-2000, please visit TSC Printronix Auto ID at http://www.tscprinters.com.

About TSC Printronix Auto ID

TSC Printronix Auto ID is a leading provider of innovative thermal label printing solutions. Founded in 1991, the company owns and operates ISO certified production facilities and has offices around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries.

The company offers a wide range of barcode label printing solutions including mobile, desktop, and industrial printers, RFID printers, integrated barcode label inspection systems, print engines, printer management software, labels, and ribbons. The company's products are used in nearly every industry including transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare, and automotive.

