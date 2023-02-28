Stertil-Koni Hires Steve Plomin as Director of National Accounts

Sales Exec Brings Extensive Experience in Heavy Duty OEM and Aftermarket Parts Industry to Recognized Vehicle Lift Leader.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy-duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that Steve Plomin, a seasoned sales professional with extensive experience in the heavy-duty OEM and aftermarket parts industry, has joined the company as Director of National Accounts.

Most recently, Plomin served as National Account Manager for Continental Battery Systems where he was responsible for sales strategy, program development, pricing and marketing for the commercial vehicle markets that included truck, bus, agricultural, waste and aftermarkets parts.

In making today's announcement, Scott Steinhardt, Stertil-Koni Vice President of Sales & Marketing, noted: "Steve brings more than a quarter century of related heavy-duty vehicle industry expertise and success as a National Accounts Manager to our rapidly growing company. We are delighted to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni team and are confident he will make a strong contribution to our collective growth."

Plomin is a graduate of Winona State University and earned his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management. He resides in Chicago and will have his base of operations there -- near Stertil-Koni's North American production facility located in Streator, Illinois.

