During ChatGPT debates with MIT frat brothers, Don saw familiar reactions in his work at Johns Hopkins University. So, he conducted an experiment. With everyone trying to improve AI to be more human, why has no one asked AI how to improve humans? Don asked. "I didn't expect anything remarkable, but when ChatGPT started responding, it got my attention!" The results were fascinating. He captured the conversation in his new book, that immediately went to #1 on Amazon new releases in the self-help category.

"UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL: How Artificial Intelligence Wants to Improve YOU!", a new book by researcher and explorer, Don Schmincke, will alter the way you view AI.

Don had a thought when his MIT fraternity brothers were having a heated discussion on ChatGPT: "With everyone attempting to improve AI, why hasn't anyone asked AI how it wants to improve us?"

"I didn't anticipate anything extraordinary, but when ChatGPT began reacting, it caught my attention." The results were fascinating, and may forever alter how we view artificial intelligence.

What people should do to become better versions of themselves? ChatGPT clearly laid this out. Although many of the findings may not be original, it's intriguing that AI considered THESE to be the most crucial for humans. It authored more than 80 pages on recommendations like:

· Humans need to learn more about themselves.

· Humans need to improve mental wellness in humans.

· To have a bigger impact on their wellbeing and sense of self, humans need to build better relationships.

· In order to offer all areas of their lives the proper amount of focus and attention, humans must get better at routinely reevaluating and modifying.

This innovative book challenges the way we view AI as a collaborator in our pursuit of self-actualization. Everybody interested in self-improvement should read this book since it takes such an innovative look at the future of personal growth enhanced by AI.

About Don Schmincke:

Don, a scientist and explorer, is a top-10 speaker in the world's largest CEO organization and has trained over 30,000 CEOs. What else would you expect from an MIT and Johns Hopkins researcher who was almost arrested as a capitalist spy in the Soviet Bloc, was shot off an aircraft carrier, survived in the Kurdish capital while Tehran held hostages, investigated religious integration in Vietnamese mountain tribes, developed missile guidance systems while his frat brothers took Vegas (later depicted in the film "21), and was last seen in a North Korean DMZ mine-field with his kids (bad dad!)? Don now ravels 200,000 miles a year to give keynote speeches at conferences, consult with CEOs, and inflict his unconventional techniques with innocent graduate students.



