A woman explores a conscious way of grieving the death of a loved one, shares wisdom and practical tips to help others on the same journey

Cathérine Denys releases 'Grief as a Spiritual Practice: A Journey through Love, Death, Grief, and Life'

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When my husband died, I expected to fall in this big black hole that is mentioned in literature about death and dying, and that everybody is talking about. I went through tsunamis of grief, yet at the same time, to my great surprise, I also found myself in an expansive state where I felt one with everyone and everything. This state of incredible expansiveness felt like a parting gift from my beloved. Before his death, I thought if bliss was to be experienced on the other side, then as the surviving partner, I had caught the shortest end of the straw. Yet I was able to experience my own kind of bliss, when not taken over by grief. This gift showed me a way to handle my grief. I want other grievers to know about this possibility," Cathérine Denys states.

In "Grief as a Spiritual Practice: A Journey through Love, Death, Grief, and Life" (published by Balboa Press), Denys explores a conscious way of grieving the death of a loved one, while sharing wisdom and practical tips to help anyone on the same journey. After revealing how she nearly bypassed the encounter that turned her life around, she shares insight into the unfolding of a relationship as she traveled between Antwerp and Amsterdam, experienced life in a kundalini yoga ashram, and finally moved to Texas.

When her husband was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that eventually took his life, Denys details how she navigated amid her grief and used it as the perfect circumstance to take the next step for personal growth and change, while at the same time actualizing a joyful existence. Included in this book are exercises and tools to help others handle their own story of loss and mourning.

"A cancer diagnosis can be given meaning by choosing to see it as an opportunity to learn and to grow. The death of a loved one can be seen in the same way. It can be given meaning by our choosing to see it as the perfect circumstance to take that next step for personal growth and change, Denys says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Denys answers, "Grief is a part of life, it is an expression of love, grief is something to live with. When approached consciously, it allows for joy to well up again, and for a return to a fulfilling life." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/805350-grief-as-a-spiritual-practice

"Grief as a Spiritual Practice: A Journey through Love, Death, Grief, and Life"

By Cathérine Denys

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781982270278

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781982270254

E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9781982270261

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Cathérine Denys grew up in a small town in northwest Belgium. She studied social pedagogy and taught psychological and educational subjects in various schools. Prior to settling in Houston, Texas, with the love of her life, she lived in Antwerp and Amsterdam while she trained in various counseling modalities to support her on her consciousness journey. "Grief as a Spiritual Practice" is her first book.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPress