AirHop becomes the first vendor selected by Rakuten Symphony to launch xApps on the Symworld™ marketplace

AirHop Communications today announced the availability of AirHop's portfolio of RAN automation and optimization xApps on Rakuten Symphony's Symworld™ marketplace. Representing the evolution of a longstanding relationship that began in April 2020 with commercial deployment of AirHop's RAN optimization applications when Rakuten Mobile launched its commercial network in Japan, this collaboration aims to simplify the deployment of fully cloud-native Open RAN automation and optimization solutions for telecom operators.

Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony, stated, "AirHop has been an important partner to Rakuten's journey to drive toward autonomous network operations. We have seen impressive results of AirHop's pioneering solutions in our own network at Rakuten Mobile in Japan, and now look forward to leveraging the same benefits for other Communication Service Providers (CSPs) looking to modernize their networks with Open RAN. With Symworld™ marketplace enabling emerging network functions to be available simply as platform applications, we are excited to have AirHop's Open RAN optimization xApps on Symworld™ marketplace."

Yan Hui, CEO and co-founder of AirHop, said: "Rakuten Symphony's visionary approach to create the first telecom marketplace for innovative solutions, promises to accelerate the deployment and operation of cloud-native, next generation, open mobile networks. Our deep collaboration with Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony has helped AirHop establish our xApp solution's robustness and scalability for large commercial deployments. We are thrilled to bring them to the world-wide CSP community through Symworld™ marketplace."

AirHop's cloud-native-platform provides real-time RAN optimization and visualization and supports both pre-O-RAN interfaces deployed in traditional and Open RAN architectures. AirHop provides a common portfolio of Open RAN automation and optimization use cases covering CSP challenges including configuration, coverage, capacity and mobility optimization, energy savings and anomaly detection.

The Symworld™ marketplace by Rakuten Symphony is the first telecom marketplace in the world designed to serve the needs of CSPs and is creating a marketplace of Rakuten and third-party applications in order to provide for the rapid procurement and delivery of telco services as 5G rollouts advance. Symworld™ was created to simplify the process of telecom application onboarding and making approved applications generally available for all Symworld™ customers. The Symworld™ platform digitalizes all telecom processes for planning, deploying, securing, and monitoring the software in live telecom networks; and makes Symworld™ marketplace applications one-click away from deployment.

About AirHop Communications

AirHop Communications is a leading provider of cloud-native Open RAN automation and real-time optimization software solutions that deliver significant gains in spectral efficiency, lower operating costs and improved end-user quality of experience for 4G and 5G mobile networks. AirHop's solutions are backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and are deployed across more than a million macro and small cells in commercial CSP networks. AirHop is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.airhopcomm.com.

Symworld is trademark or registered trademark of Rakuten Group companies in Singapore and other countries and regions.

