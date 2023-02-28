Biostimulants Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Top Companies and Industry Trends by 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global biostimulants market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.48% during 2022-2027.
Biostimulants are natural, microbe-based agricultural chemicals that facilitate organic plant growth and offer stress protection. These products are formulated using a combination of active ingredients, trace elements, plant hormones, enzymes, and seaweed extracts. They are applied to the soil, seeds, and leaves to enhance nutrient availability, water-holding capacity, and chlorophyll production. Biostimulants assist in reducing reliance on fertilizers, enhancing crop productivity, and stimulating root development and cell enlargement in plants, thereby increasing soil fertility. Consequently, they are widely utilized in the agriculture industry to promote plant growth and support environmentally friendly farming practices.
Biostimulants Market Trends:
The burgeoning global population has significantly increased food demand, which represents one of the key drivers positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the surging adoption of organic farming practices for agricultural sustainability, soil health, and environmental safety is catalyzing the demand for biostimulants, further fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemically synthesized fertilizers and the limited availability of cultivable land are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of biostimulants to enhance the overall productivity and quality of crops, rapid innovations in the agricultural sector, and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities are providing a considerable thrust to the biostimulants market growth.
Biostimulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Agrinos AS
• Adama LTD.
• BASF SE
• Bayer
• Biolchim SpA.
• Biostadt India Ltd.
• Isagro
• Italpollina SpA
• Koppert B.V.
• Novozymes
• Syngenta
• Valagro SpA
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global biostimulants market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Acid-based:
o Humic Acid
o Fulvic Acid
o Amino Acid
• Extract-based:
o Seaweed Extract
o Other Plant Extracts
• Others:
o Microbial Soil Amendments
o Chitin & Chitosan
o Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
• Cereals and Grains
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Turf and Ornamentals
• Oilseeds and Pulses
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Dry
• Liquid
Breakup by Origin:
• Natural
• Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Direct
• Indirect
Breakup by Application:
• Foliar Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Seed Treatment
Breakup by End-User:
• Farmers
• Research Organizations
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
