CBP Officers Make History with Record-Breaking Fentanyl and Meth Seizure at Andrade Port of Entry

ANDRADE, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted the largest seizure in the history of the port with almost $1 million worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Andrade Port of Entry.

CBP officers at the Andrade Port of Entry discovered nearly 54 pounds of fentanyl and slightly more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the fuel tank of a vehicle.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:13 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old woman, who is a United States citizen, driving a 2016 pickup truck, applying for admission into the United States from Mexico at the Andrade Port of Entry.

During initial examination, a CBP officer referred the driver and the vehicle for further inspection.

At the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle was conducted. CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the vehicle and observed irregularities in the gas tank. A CBP K-9 team screened the vehicle and received a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.

After a thorough inspection, CBP officers discovered a total of 76 packages concealed within the gas tank. It was determined that 46 packages were fentanyl pills weighing nearly 54 pounds and an estimated street value of $746,590 and 30 packages of methamphetamine weighing slightly more than 32 pounds and an estimated street value of $211,990.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drug threats our nation has ever encountered. Continuing to amplify fentanyl awareness and the dangers it poses to the health and safety of the American people is paramount,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Day after day, our officers work diligently on the front-line to secure our borders and keep our communities safe.”

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

