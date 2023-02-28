CBP Officers Seize Over $1.9 Million in Cocaine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $1,900,000 in street value.

“Officers in the cargo environment interdicted and seized millions worth in alleged cocaine this weekend,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 145 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2010 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of wooden sofas for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 145.54 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,943,364.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

