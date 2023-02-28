Leather Summit 2023 to open this week

VIETNAM, February 28 - HÀ NỘI — The Leather Summit 2023 will be held at the famous Craft Village Cluster in Phú Yên Commune and Thôn Thần Craft Village, Minh Đức Commune, Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The summit aims to improve the competitiveness of local craft villages and promote the development of the leather and footwear industry in Việt Nam in general.

Although the total export turnover of the industry reached about US$27 billion last year, foreign enterprises still account for over 80 per cent of the revenue compared to Vietnamese enterprises, said Phạm Quang Vũ Anh, Việt Nam Genus Leather Joint Stock Company and founding member of the Leather Summit.

Improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises was very important to meet export standards and gain a firm foothold in the home field, he said.

Leather Summit 2023 draws the participation of experts in leather materials from Italy and features more than 250 high-class leather samples. Therefore, craft village production facilities will have chances to expand their connection with manufacturers, access to good sources of materials and seek business opportunities. — VNS