Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,986 in the last 365 days.

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Cool Company Ltd. (ticker: Cool)

/EIN News/ -- February 28, 2023

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.40
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: March 1, 2023
Ex-date: March 2, 2023
Record date: March 3, 2023
Payment date: March 10, 2023

Date of approval: February 27, 2023

Questions should be directed to:
c/o Cool Company Ltd - +44 207 659 1111 / ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell - Chief Executive Officer
John Boots - Chief Financial Officer

   
   
   
   

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Johannes Boots, CFO of Cool Company Ltd, at the date and time set out above.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Cool Company Ltd. (ticker: Cool)

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more