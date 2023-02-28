Luxury Yacht Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Global Research Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Yacht Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
The global luxury yacht market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
A luxury yacht is a high-end watercraft designed for leisure and pleasure purposes. These vessels are typically used for recreational activities, such as cruising, fishing, or entertainment. Luxury yachts are known for their lavish amenities, spacious interiors, and top-of-the-line features that provide a luxurious experience on the water. They are often equipped with state-of-the-art technology, high-end entertainment systems, gourmet kitchens, luxurious sleeping quarters, and a variety of water toys and equipment. Luxury yachts can range in size from small, intimate vessels to massive superyachts that can accommodate dozens of guests and crew members.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-yacht-market/requestsample
Luxury Yacht Market Trends:
The rapid growth in the tourism and recreational sector represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the growing popularity of adventure travel, such as exploring remote destinations or participating in water sports are further contributing to the luxury yacht market growth. The market is also driven by the growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly options, such as hybrid or electric yachts. In addition to this, with significant technological advancements and improvements in manufacturing processes luxury yacht builders are expected to produce boats that are more affordable as compared to conventional boats, which, in turn, is making yachting more accessible to a wider range of people. This is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Luxury Yacht Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the luxury yacht market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Alexander Marine International
• Azimut - Benetti S.P.A.
• Brunswick Corporation
• Christensen Shipyards LLC
• Damen Shipyards Group N.V.
• Feadship Holland B.V.
• Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.)
• Heesen Yachts Sales B.V
• Horizon Yacht USA
• Palumbo Group S.P.A
• Princess Yachts Limited
• Sanlorenzo S.p.A.
• Sunseeker International (Wanda Group)
• Viking Yacht Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global luxury yacht market based on type, size, material, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Sailing Luxury Yacht
• Motorized Luxury Yacht
• Others
Breakup by Size:
• 75-120 Feet
• 121-250 Feet
• Above 250 Feet
Breakup by Material:
• FRP/ Composites
• Metal/ Alloys
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Private
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2280&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Podcasting Market Report
Venture Capital Investment Market Report
Frozen Food Market: https://bit.ly/3IZiXzB
Saffron Market: https://bit.ly/3J1zGT6
Life Science Analytics Market: https://bit.ly/3IWwt78
India Business Travel Market: https://bit.ly/3IWSenm
India Dietary Supplements Market: https://bit.ly/3Y8BON4
Indian Advertising Market: https://bit.ly/3IzH1Yo
Used Car Market: https://bit.ly/3kqDfJ2
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
The global luxury yacht market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
A luxury yacht is a high-end watercraft designed for leisure and pleasure purposes. These vessels are typically used for recreational activities, such as cruising, fishing, or entertainment. Luxury yachts are known for their lavish amenities, spacious interiors, and top-of-the-line features that provide a luxurious experience on the water. They are often equipped with state-of-the-art technology, high-end entertainment systems, gourmet kitchens, luxurious sleeping quarters, and a variety of water toys and equipment. Luxury yachts can range in size from small, intimate vessels to massive superyachts that can accommodate dozens of guests and crew members.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-yacht-market/requestsample
Luxury Yacht Market Trends:
The rapid growth in the tourism and recreational sector represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the growing popularity of adventure travel, such as exploring remote destinations or participating in water sports are further contributing to the luxury yacht market growth. The market is also driven by the growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly options, such as hybrid or electric yachts. In addition to this, with significant technological advancements and improvements in manufacturing processes luxury yacht builders are expected to produce boats that are more affordable as compared to conventional boats, which, in turn, is making yachting more accessible to a wider range of people. This is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Luxury Yacht Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the luxury yacht market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Alexander Marine International
• Azimut - Benetti S.P.A.
• Brunswick Corporation
• Christensen Shipyards LLC
• Damen Shipyards Group N.V.
• Feadship Holland B.V.
• Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.)
• Heesen Yachts Sales B.V
• Horizon Yacht USA
• Palumbo Group S.P.A
• Princess Yachts Limited
• Sanlorenzo S.p.A.
• Sunseeker International (Wanda Group)
• Viking Yacht Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global luxury yacht market based on type, size, material, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Sailing Luxury Yacht
• Motorized Luxury Yacht
• Others
Breakup by Size:
• 75-120 Feet
• 121-250 Feet
• Above 250 Feet
Breakup by Material:
• FRP/ Composites
• Metal/ Alloys
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Private
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2280&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Podcasting Market Report
Venture Capital Investment Market Report
Frozen Food Market: https://bit.ly/3IZiXzB
Saffron Market: https://bit.ly/3J1zGT6
Life Science Analytics Market: https://bit.ly/3IWwt78
India Business Travel Market: https://bit.ly/3IWSenm
India Dietary Supplements Market: https://bit.ly/3Y8BON4
Indian Advertising Market: https://bit.ly/3IzH1Yo
Used Car Market: https://bit.ly/3kqDfJ2
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here