Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market. As per TBRC’s unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market forecast, the global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market size is expected to grow to $17.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Increasing applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the commercial sectors have contributed to the growth of the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market share. Major players in the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market include AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries.

Unmanned commercial aerial vehicle manufacturing companies are implementing improved batteries in their UAVs, which could fly for longer and farther on just a single charge. Improvements in battery technology can be seen by the replacement of lithium-ion batteries with lithium metal batteries, which have twice the capacity and half the size when compared with the former ones. In April 2021, KULR Technology Group Inc., a US-based developer of advanced thermal management technologies, launched a new line of high-capacity lithium battery packs for the market of commercial drones. The energy-efficient battery pack platform from KULR features a lighter, intrinsically safe battery with cutting-edge chemistry and thermal management technology. This benefits drone manufacturers because it allows for longer and farther flights from a single charge. Based on the company's 30-plus-year history of specializing in carbon-based fiber materials used for thermal management and battery safety, KULR's technology was developed.

• By Segment: Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles, Rotary Blade Type UAV

• By End-User: Agriculture, Energy, Public utilities, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others

• By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

• By Geography: The global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The unmanned commercial aerial vehicles refer to miniature pilotless vehicles, controlled to carry small payloads, perform delivery and minor services, and conduct commercial inspections and operations such as photography and videography.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market size, drivers and trends, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market growth across geographies. The unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

