Global Electric Stoves Market Is Projected To Grow At A 2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric stoves global market. As per TBRC’s electric stoves market forecast, the global electric stoves market size is expected to grow to $25.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric stoves market share. Major players in the electric stoves market include Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Bosch, Broseley Fires.

Trending Electric Stoves Market Trend

Manufacturers of electric stoves are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of customers. Some of the features include automatic temperature regulation, automatic shutdown, and touchscreen control. For example, the GE JP328SKSS 30 stainless steel electric cooktop has advanced features with removable drip bowls that are attached below the coils for easy cleaning of accumulated spillage and leftovers. The graphics are easy to read and control, and the cooktop is provided with a red light indicator that illuminates to indicate the cooktop is active.

Electric Stoves Market Segments

By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment Manufacturing, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Manufacturing.

By Geography: The electric stoves global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An electric stove is defined as an electrical device that converts electricity to heat and serves as an alternative to gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil-shaped burners placed on top, and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric stoves market size, drivers and trends, electric stoves market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and electric stoves global market growth across geographies.

