Crimson Coward Brings Its Signature Nashville Hot Chicken to Frisco
Hot chicken is more than just a meal, it's an experience. The fiery heat combined with the crispy crunch creates a flavor explosion that will leave you wanting more.”PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Coward, the popular California-based hot chicken restaurant, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Frisco, Texas. Starting today, Frisco residents can indulge in Crimson Coward's signature Nashville hot chicken, made with the freshest ingredients and served with a range of delicious sides.
— Hassan Bawab
Crimson Coward has quickly become a cult favorite in California thanks to its authentic Nashville-style hot chicken, which is made from scratch every day using only the highest quality ingredients. The chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and herbs, then fried to perfection until crispy and juicy. Customers can choose their spice level, ranging from mild to extra hot, and enjoy their chicken in a sandwich, on a biscuit, or on its own.
"We're thrilled to bring Crimson Coward's unique take on hot chicken to Frisco," said Hassan Bawab. "Our team has worked hard to perfect our recipe and we can't wait to share it with the local community. Texans know hot chicken well, and we’re very pleased by the incredible response we’ve received thus far from the local community since we recently opened our doors. We’re all looking forward to continuing to deepen our roots here in Frisco.”
In addition to its famous hot chicken, Crimson Coward also offers a range of delicious sides and desserts, including mac and cheese, garlic twister, coleslaw, blooming onions, and fried pickles. The Frisco location will also be serving waffle chicken in the near future to complement the spicy flavors of the hot chicken.
In 2019, Crimson Coward began selling Crimson Rub, a secret blend of spices, before quickly growing into a small chain of brick-and-mortar Nashville hot chicken restaurants in the Los Angeles area.
Crimson Coward plans to open additional locations in the Dallas Fort Worth area, and more than 200 locations nationwide by 2027.
To learn more about Crimson Coward or to order your next Nashville hot chicken meal, visit www.crimsoncoward.com.
Hassan Bawab
Crimson Coward
+1 972-900-1166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok