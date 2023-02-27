Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,945 in the last 365 days.

MFAET warns against capitalizing on LMU recruitment process

MFAET warns against capitalizing on LMU recruitment process

 

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is urging the public not to capitalize on the current Labour Mobility Unit recruitment process for financial gains.

The warning came as certain individuals are using the process to charge people financial fees to upload their application documents.

In a statement today, MFAET said only registered business are allowed to provide such services to the public and anyone capitalizing for their own benefit is breaking the law.

Those found to be involved in such activity will be reported to the Police.

Meanwhile, online and email submissions for the Labour Mobility Unit Work Ready Pool opened Yesterday.

Interested individuals wishing to apply are asked to follow this link: https://solomons.pacificlabour.org/register or email their applications to: lmapplications@mfaet.gov.sb

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE

You just read:

MFAET warns against capitalizing on LMU recruitment process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more