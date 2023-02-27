MFAET warns against capitalizing on LMU recruitment process

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is urging the public not to capitalize on the current Labour Mobility Unit recruitment process for financial gains.

The warning came as certain individuals are using the process to charge people financial fees to upload their application documents.

In a statement today, MFAET said only registered business are allowed to provide such services to the public and anyone capitalizing for their own benefit is breaking the law.

Those found to be involved in such activity will be reported to the Police.

Meanwhile, online and email submissions for the Labour Mobility Unit Work Ready Pool opened Yesterday.

Interested individuals wishing to apply are asked to follow this link: https://solomons.pacificlabour.org/register or email their applications to: lmapplications@mfaet.gov.sb

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE