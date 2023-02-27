TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING NUMBER FOUR: WHAT TO DO INFORMATION

Following the issuance of TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING NUMBER FOUR by the Solomon Island Meteorological Service (SIMS) at 9:23AM this morning, Tuesday 28th February 2023, the NEOC hereby issue this TROPICAL CYCLONE WHAT TO DO INFORMATION and is inforce for Temotu Province. However a Tropical Disturbance is enforce for the remaining Provinces.

People are advised to take this TROPICAL CYCLONE WHAT TO DO INFORMATION seriously.

RECOMMENDED SAFETY ACTIONS:

UPON HEARING THE WARNING

Make sure your neighbours and vulnerable people received this advice

Store drinking water in sealed plastic containers as water supply may be interrupted or contaminated

Batten down roof and tie down all loose objects in the house

If you live in a flood-prone area take flood precautions

Ensure all the members of your family are present

Keep children away from swollen drains and waterways

Have all your important items safely secure with you (medical cards, medicines, etc)

If your house is not structurally safe, prepare to move to the nearest evacuation centre.

DURING THE TROPICAL CYCLONE

Open windows from wind to reduce the pull force of the wind on the roof

Remain calm, stay indoors but clear of doors and windows. Remain in the strongest part of the building or stronghold

Do not attempt to travel at Sea

Only use the telephone or HF radio for very urgent calls.

AFTER THE TROPICAL CYCLONE HAS PASSED

Do not go outside until safety advice is officially issued

Do not attempt to travel at Sea as the sea will be rough still and winds will be strong

Don’t allow children to roam around outside

Beware of damaged building, fallen trees or flooded water ways

Listen to your radio for advice and updates

Check for gas leaks and do not use electric appliances if wet (if you have them in possession).

SPECIFIC FOR THE VILLAGE LEADERS

Village leaders in the possible threat areas are advised to activate their emergency response plans when necessary. This includes ringing church bells, blowing of conch shells and beating of drums.

People are advised to listen to SIBC and other FM radio stations for any latest update on the situation

This Tropical Cyclone What to Do Information is current until a cancellation of the tropical cyclone warning is issued by the SI Meteorological Services.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND ASSISSTANCE

Please visit www.met.gov.sb, Call NDMO (955) SIMS (933), Police(999) Marine Search and Rescue (977) or Fire (988) or

Visit your nearest Provincial Emergency Operation Centres or your nearest police station, or Email: NEOC@ndmo.gov.sb

Issued by :

National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC)

National Disaster Management Office | MECDM

P.O Box 21, Honiara, Solomon Islands

Tel: (+677) 27936/27063 | Fax: 27060 | Email: NEOC@ndmo.gov.sb

“Disaster is Everybody’s Business”