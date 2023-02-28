Police conduct Crime Prevention awareness in Makira-Ulawa Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Community Policing Team at Kirakira Police Station conducted awareness talks on the Crime Prevention Strategy at Borodao community in West Makira, Makira-Ulawa Province on 18 February 2023.

Kwaso, domestic violence, marijuana, and alcohol abuse are the topics presented during the awareness talk.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “This came about after community Leaders of Borodao community and Kirakira Police agreed for an urgent awareness talk and a setup of the community’s By-laws to proactively mitigate the increasing rate of the five drivers of crime such as alcohol and drugs, family violence, issues affecting youths, resources & environment, and emerging issues.”

PPC Sitai says, “The programme is part of the ongoing Crime Prevention Strategy rollout in the Province to redirect the mindset of community members on how to respond to arising issues within their community. I appeal to communities who might be interested in the initiative to come forward to the office of the Community Policing Office in Kirakira.”

Team leader (TL) Community Policing, Police Constable (PC) Audrey Suhata explains, “The concept of the crime prevention strategy needs collaborative efforts by all community sectors in our community settings and the stakeholders to proactively work together to prevent crime before it occurs in our communities.”

PC Suhata says, “This is the first stage of the initiative which is the awareness talk. The next task is to put together the by-laws followed by Scanning Analysis Response and Assessment (SARA) training and the launching stage. This initiative demands you all to work together to address issues affecting your community, take good ownership of your community if you want to realise peace, unity and harmony to prevail in your good community.”

A community leader Mr Michael Harara, on behalf of the community thanked the Police for the timely and fruitful visit to their community and urged everyone to work together for the betterment of their community.

