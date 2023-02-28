Lata police reminds Menulu students on the importance of education

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Community Policing Office at Lata Police Station conducted an awareness talk at Menelu primary school in Temotu province on 24 February 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Temotu Province, Superintendent James Toaki says, “The awareness talk was based on the Importance of Education, and the consequences of bad behaviours.”

“Students were reminded that their future entirely depends on school performance and their behaviour and attitudes towards life itself. In order to have a bright future, we must sometimes let go of the things we know that will have a bad impact on our lives. Marijuana and kwaso (homebrew) are some of them,” says PPC Toaki.

“Teachers, community leaders and parents, it is our duty to give our children the best learning environment we could provide. Stop brewing kwaso and planting marijuana if we expect our children to excel academically without falling into bad habits. Be the change that your child needs,” added PPC Toaki.

Please report to our Lata police station on phone 53184 if you have information on kwaso brewing and planting of maurijauna.

