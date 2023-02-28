CPP gear up for PG23

The Close Protection Personal (CPP) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are enhancing its capability in preparation for the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

This is for the anticipated attendance of the internationally protected persons and a variety of guests of government and very important people attending the PG23.

In order to train significant numbers of new CPP officers and maintain the qualifications of existing CPP trained officers, the CPP capability is increasing its training team.

On Friday 17 February 2023 ten participants successfully completed a three-week CPP Train the Trainer program on Glock pistol firearm training. RSIPF members experienced in CPP and firearm training exclusively delivered this training to the participants selected from CPP and the Operational Safety Training (OST) Team.

These officers are now also qualified to assist in delivering CPP training including Glock pistol firearm training to RSIPF members.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operations (AC) Evelyn Thugea says, “The 10 new qualified instructors who successfully completed the Train the Trainer program is another achievement for the RSIPF and its National Response Department (NRD) in terms of sustainable capacity and capability development.”

AC Thugea says, “Getting this far you have met all the assessment criteria and have been found competent. You have demonstrated safe drills and firearm protocols proving yourselves to be professional and having acquired the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver firearms training including both theoretical and practical lessons in the future.”

Ms. Thugea, in her closing remarks says, “Now it is time for you to deliver and practice what you have learned from this training. Utilise the knowledge and skills you have gained from this program and apply it in your areas of responsibilities. I encourage you to maintain a high level of discipline, commitment and integrity and demonstrate it in your duties.”

//End//