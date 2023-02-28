Vietnam IP Telephony Market Report 2023: Market is Shifting Towards Modem IP-based Phone Systems - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IP Telephony Market - Vietnam Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Access Type, By Call Type, By Installation Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam IP telephony market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Digital transformation of organizations, the growing need to improve connectivity in the organization, and the need to lower operational costs are the primary factors driving the growth of the Vietnam IP telephony market through the forecast period.

Also, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and high-end investments by the government to develop the telecommunication industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Vietnam IP telephony market in the forecast period.

Digital Transformations in Enterprises Drive the Market Growth

The reduction in internet prices, increase in internet speed, and improvement in network infrastructure support the ongoing digital transformation in organizations. The market is shifting towards modem IP-based phone systems as it enables organizations to maintain one network instead of maintaining a separate network for telephony and internet connection.

In high-density areas like industrial parks, special economic zone, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, investments are made to develop fiber-optic infrastructure. The resultant setup of a combined network of internet and telephony is expected to bolster the Vietnam IP telephony market demand for the next five years.

Benefits of Adoption of IP Telephony services Supports the Market Growth

IP telephony improves the operations in enterprises by providing a new way to business phones. The hardware used in the enterprises, such as alarms, fax machines, credit card readers, alarms, and legacy systems, can be easily integrated with IP telephone systems.

Easy integration and cost-effectiveness of IP telephony systems bolster their demand in organizations. Setting up of IP telephony system does not require investments to set up infrastructure or physical gear, which further removes unnecessary expenses.

Growing Adoption of IoT Technology Boosts the Market Demand

High internet penetration and the growing adoption of emerging technologies accelerate the demand for IoT-based devices across the country. IoT-based devices connect all internet-enabled devices to share data easily.

With the growing technological advancements in the IP telephony system, it can collect and transmit data more efficiently than before. Organizations prefer to adopt smart solutions to boost productivity in the workspace and increase transparency and accessibility. Smart workspaces collect information from the office equipment and provide information access to all employees.

By using VoIP, meetings in organizations can be recorded easily by activating the voice identification feature of smart workplaces. Therefore, growing awareness about the benefits of adopting the latest technologies and innovative product offerings by organizations is expected to fuel the growth of the Vietnam IP telephony market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam IP telephony market.

VoIP Vietnam

Southern Telecom

Oncall

FPT Telecom International

CloudFone Vietnam

ZLink Vietnam Technology

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

CloudPBX

P.A Vietnam Cloud Solutions

CMC Telecom

Report Scope:

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Offering:

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Access Type:

Phone to Phone

Computer to Computer

Computer to Phone

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Call Type:

International Calls

Domestic Calls

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Installation Type:

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Region:

