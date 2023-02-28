Global Autonomous Cars Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous cars market. As per TBRC’s autonomous cars market forecast, the global autonomous cars market size is expected to grow to $1,651.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The growth in the autonomous cars market is due to the rise in the development of smart cities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous cars market share. Major players in the autonomous cars market include BMW Group, Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Corporation.

Trending Autonomous Cars Market Trend

Full automation vehicles are a key trend in the autonomous car market. Full automation vehicles are capable of performing all driving functions in all circumstances. These vehicles are being designed to be used as Robo-taxis, among others, such as Waymo. Eventually, these self-driving cars will blend into U.S. roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance in the forecast period, from no automation (where a fully engaged driver is still required) to full autonomation (where an automated vehicle runs independently without a human driver).

Autonomous Cars Market Segments

 By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

 By Application: Civil, Robo Taxi, Ride Hail, Ride Share, Other Applications

 By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

 By Geography: The global autonomous cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous cars global market size, autonomous cars global market growth drivers and autonomous cars global market trends, autonomous cars market major players, autonomous cars global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and autonomous cars global market growth across geographies. The autonomous cars global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business