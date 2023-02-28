Submit Release
A TREE GROWS IN GUINEA WEST AFRICA

One Man's Vision One Man's Dream

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2023 at 6pm, the President of PATHS University and its Board invites the public to join them at their 1st Annual Inaugural Gala at the prestigious Washington Press Club, Washington D.C. to celebrate the formal introduction of PATHS University to Africa and the world.

Inspired by the words of the late great Nelson Mandela, which PATHS theme is based upon: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world" has been the inspiration of this one man's vision and one man's dream.

And now not only does a tree grow in Guinea West Africa, PATH University is now in the first stages of being built, along with a University Hospital. 

Now armed with a Board of over 20 PhD's and EdD's, these scholars are committed to ensure that this vision and dream will come to life. 

Join us on Saturday March 11. 2023 at 6pm at the prestigious Washington Press Club in Washington D.C. as we make this dream of PATHS University School of Agriculture and Technology become a reality on the continent of Africa. 

Guinea-Conakry- "The next Timbuktu of Africa"

